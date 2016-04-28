Lucchesi strikes out 17 to tie SEMO record in win over Murray St - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lucchesi strikes out 17 to tie SEMO record in win over Murray State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

SEMO pitcher Joey Lucchesi struck out 17 Murray State batters Thursday night to tie a Redhawks record in his teams 10-3 win over the Racers.

Lucchesi's 17 K's ties John Holdner's mark that was set in 1961.

Powered by Frankly