Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/28

Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/28

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/28.

NCAA Baseball

SEMO-10
Murray State-3
**Redhawks pitcher Joey Lucchesi ties SEMO record with 17 strikeouts**

H.S. Baseball

Zalma-12
Scott CC-0
**Zalma Pitcher Dallan Stotts Perfect game**

Chaffee-12
Woodland-1

H.S. Softball

Scott City-16
Charleston-1

Advance-8
Puxico-10

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Jackson-3
Northwest-1

H.S. Golf

1. Jackson
2. Notre Dame

