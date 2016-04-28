Jackson, MO prepares for annual clean-up, fix-up week

City of Jackson Sanitation Department crews are preparing for the upcoming Clean-up/Fix-up Program, scheduled for the week of June 13-17.

Jackson conducts a Clean-Up/Fix-Up week once per year. This service is available to residents that qualify for the sold waste pick-up program.

During this one week, personnel will pick up all qualifying refuse placed at the curb on the regularly scheduled trash collection day. Additional equipment will be in operation, so collection times will vary. It is very important that the residents place refuse at the curb by 8 a.m. on their normal trash day.

Due to the large amount of refuse, this service in not extended to residents who fail to participate on their scheduled trash pick-up day. No return trips will be made.

There is not charge for participation in this program for Jackson's residential customers.

Please note that appliances, televisions and computer monitors will not be picked up at curbside during the program. Customers can dispose of these items daily at the a drop-off point at the Recycling Center.

Depositing solid waste or appliances belonging to any person not a resident of Jackson is illegal and is punishable by a fine of not less than $500 if not convicted.

For more information, please call the Public Works Department at 243-2300 or Sanitation Department at 243-2333

