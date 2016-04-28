Record breaking fish plentiful in Missouri in 2016

Anglers are optimistic for the season as Missouri waters have produced nine state-record fish in thus far in 2016.

That is more than typically seen in an entire, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

"They were doing really good yesterday," Cape Girardeau angler Shawn McCormick said.

McCormick chalks up good fishing to the weather.

"Water’s changing, it has been colder this year," he said.



Around the state, folks are finding some big ones at the end of their lines.



From white bass to buffalo, taken in lakes and rivers, by pole and line and bow and arrow, fishermen are breaking records left and right.

Jimmy Norfleet, another Cape Girardeau angler, frequently fishes for catfish in the Diversion Channel.



"Yeah they've been doing good for me this year," Norfleet said. “Could be the water, maybe flooding."



Norfleet says he’s been catch bigger than normal channel catfish this year.

“I love it,” he said.

Fisheries biologist with the MDC say the warm weather could play a part as more people are getting out to fish meaning the odds of catching a big one goes up.

