Fiery semi crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. kills one

A semi driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County Thursday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just north of Portageville.

The highway patrol reports Taylor Holcomb, 73, was traveling southbound on I-55 when he ran off the road, hit the tree line, and his semi caught fire.

Holcomb died at the scene.

Authorities say that when they got to the crash, the semi-trailer was engulfed in fire.

I-55 is back open, but traffic was originally diverted onto US 61 at New Madrid.

