Bernie High School students work to help Houston flood victims

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
BERNIE, MO (KFVS) -

High school students in Bernie, Missouri are packing for Texas - packing meals, that is.

Students with the Bernie High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes worked to pack 4,000 bags of food on Thursday, April 28 that will go to help Houston flood victims.

The effort is part of Hope International a local organization that helps feed people in need all over the world. 

Bernie students and teachers say it feels good to give  back. 

"It's good for them to give their time and their energy to help somebody in need or to help somebody that's just having a tough time," said Bernie High School teacher Tammy Boyle who helped to organize the effort. "Hope International is a local group that gives a lot to our community. We are happy to give back."

"Oh it feels good," said Bernie High School student Mason Mayberry. "You know that could be you that's having a bad day and you'd want someone to do the same for you."

Each plastic bag is filled with rice, soy, dried vegetables and nutrient-rich chicken flavoring. The bags each contain six servings that are easily prepared by simply adding boiling water. 

