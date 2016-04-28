Cape Girardeau student sues school district, claims assault

When you send your kids off to school you expect them to be in safe hands, but one Cape Girardeau teen said that wasn't the case.

Now she's going so far as to sue the Cape Girardeau School District.

Ta'Brea Harris claims to have been assaulted by high school officials after getting into an argument with another female student.

According to court documents, the incident happened back on December 11, 2014.

The plaintiff claims she was slammed to the ground by Cape Central High School Athletic Director Lance Tollison.

The petition goes on to say Harris was pulled to her feet, tried to get away, but again was slammed to the ground by Tollison.

The Cape Girardeau School District is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The petition states Harris sustained emotional, mental and physical injuries as a result.

According to the petition, the plaintiff is asking for damages in excess of $25,000.

A judge did grant a change of venue on Wednesday.

Attorneys for both parties declined to comment.

