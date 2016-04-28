MO Gov. Nixon appoints Associate Circuit Judge of Reynolds Co.

Gov. Jay Nixon announced the appointment of Benjamin E. Thompson as Associate Circuit Judge for Reynolds County on Thursday.

The appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Edith R. Rutter.

Thompson currently serves as the Prosecuting Attorney for Reynolds County, an office to which he was elected in 2014.

In addition, Thompson practices law at Thompson Law, LLC. Prior to being elected, Thompson practiced law at the firm of Hackworth, Ferguson and Thompson, LLC. From 1998 to 2007, he was a member of the Missouri National Guard and is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Thompson obtained his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Missouri.

“Time and time again, Ben Thompson has answered the call to serve,” Gov. Nixon said.

“His experiences as an attorney and prosecutor, along with his commitment to public service, will serve the people of Reynolds County well.”

