Kitchen stove falls off truck on I-24 near Paducah, causes four-car crash

A kitchen stove fell off a truck and caused four vehicles to crash on Interstate 24 between mile markers 3 and 4 at mid-morning on Thursday.

Johanna A. DeNoo, 70, of St. Petersburg, Florida, told authorities she was driving west on the interstate when suddenly, she saw a kitchen stove sitting in the roadway.

She said she could not avoid hitting the stove.

A car driven by Hailey N. Malorey, 21, of Augusta, Georgia, stopped without incident, but was hit in the rear by a car driven by William R. Collins, 48, of Vienna, Illinois.

Collins’ vehicle was hit in the rear by an SUV driven by Barry K. Travis, 62, of Boaz, Kentucky.

Collins and Travis were taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.

Traffic on the interstate was slowed for several hours after the collision.

Authorities said the stove fell off of a truck owned by Yates Delivery LLC, which subcontracts to deliver for Home Depot.

The driver of the truck said he stopped the stove on the flatbed truck and drove to Metropolis, IL, where he realized the stove was missing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.