AR lawmaker propose I-57 expansion connecting Little Rock, Chica - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AR lawmaker propose I-57 expansion connecting Little Rock, Chicago

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

There’s a push to create an interstate linking Little Rock to Chicago and the path goes straight through the Heartland.

This is huge project and could mean thousands of drivers traveling this road heading to Chicago and Little Rock.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman is proposing to extend Highway 67 from North Little Rock to Walnut Ridge and connect it with the existing I-57 here in Sikeston leading to Chicago.

Boozman said this would bring major investments to the area including new factories.

This project is expected to bring more traffic through small towns like Poplar Bluff and Dexter.

Hillary Starnes with Dexter Chamber of Commerce said this project could mean huge things for her town’s economy.

“We’re stable and have great industries and have great economic development processes," Starnes said. "Just having this interstate connect from Little Rock all the way to Chicago could mean easier transport for our industries, growth in our industries. We have the land, we have the property for the industries, but now to have this interstate it would be even easier for us.”

The Missouri Department of Transportation, on the other hand, isn't too sure about the expansion.

Area Engineer David Wyman who said with the thousands of road work needed across the state, finding the money will be hard.

“The big thing we see is that the state of Missouri right now we don’t have the funding to expand our system," Wyman said. "We feel comfortable taking care of the system we got, but any expansion of that system would be difficult for us to fund.”

Wyman also said they are open to further discuss this proposed plan with Arkansas lawmakers, but there’s no word on when those meetings will be held.

We'll keep you posted when a date is set.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:17:51 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-30 02:09:15 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...

    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

    •   
Powered by Frankly