Life Hacks: Coffee ground fertilizer

Here's a little gardening tip for your springtime Life Hack.

It's a way to repurpose your leftover coffee grounds.

Instead of tossing them out, put them in a bowl and take them outside. Sprinkle them throughout the soil and work it in. It'll help make the soil more rich and serve as a fertilizer.

