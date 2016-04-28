Life Hacks: Coffee ground fertilizer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Life Hacks: Coffee ground fertilizer

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
Here's a little gardening tip for your springtime Life Hack.

It's a way to repurpose your leftover coffee grounds.

Instead of tossing them out, put them in a bowl and take them outside. Sprinkle them throughout the soil and work it in. It'll help make the soil more rich and serve as a fertilizer.

