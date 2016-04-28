2 injured in two-car crash in McCracken Co. KY

Two people were injured in a car accident that involved two cars on Wednesday in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On April 27, 2016 at approximately 6:35 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to the area of Benton Rd. for a two-car crash with possible injuries.

Investigation showed Chandler Lange, 17, of Paducah, was making a left turn onto Benton Rd. when he pulled in front of Jared Hendrix, 34, also of Paducah, as he was traveling on Reidland Rd. through the intersection onto Benton Rd.

Hendrix's vehicle struck Langes's vehicle in the passenger side doors with the front bumper.

Both drivers said they had the green light at the intersection.

Both vehicles' airbags deployed.

Lange had two passengers in the vehicle.

Hendrix and one of his passengers were transported to Baptist ER by Mercy ambulance for non-incapacitating injuries.

No one else was injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.