17 Weeks - Girl or Boy?

Week 17 – Boy or Girl?

Today might be the day!! I may find out if I’m having a GIRL or BOY. I say “may” because you just never know if the little baby will cooperate and be in a good position.

In my first pregnancy, I was so anxious to find out what I was having. It was ALL I could think about. For some reason this time around….while I am excited to know…I’m not counting down the days and hours until I can find out. Not exactly sure why, but spending every minute chasing a toddler may have something to do with it. =)

Also, I honestly don’t have a preference! I know it is cliché to say, but I really just want a healthy baby! I think a girl would be so much fun because I never had a sister, so it would be awesome for Vivian to have a sister! And a boy would be so fun because it would be so different from what we have and it would be fun to experience both genders.

I’m so SERIOUS I couldn’t pick if I had to…so luckily it is out of my hands!

So before I find out, I thought it would be fun to do a few gender wives tales! Then we can check back a see which ones were correct!

If you carry high it’s a girl. If you carry low it’s a boy!

Honestly, I think I’m carrying just like I did with my daughter. I carried pretty high with her during the whole pregnancy, so this would mean I’m having a GIRL.

According to legend, 140+ beats per minute indicates a girl, and below 140 a boy.

At my last appointment the heart rate was 146. Which would mean GIRL. I compared this baby’s heart rate with my daughters around the same week and hers was still in the 150s. Hmmm…

If you are craving sweet things it’s a girl. If you are craving salty it’s a boy.

Well if you read about my cravings in my earlier posts, I really craved cheesy gordita crunches early on in pregnancy. I don’t really have many cravings at all now. That would mean BOY.

Pop off your wedding ring and tie it to a string. Hang it over your belly. If it swings in a circle, it’s a little girl. If it goes back and forth, it’s a boy.

With Mollie Lair’s assistance…this test predicts BOY.

Sick as a dog during the first trimester—or still? Signs indicate you're having a girl. Little or no morning sickness points to a boy.

Well I was nauseous this morning, and really nauseous in the early weeks of pregnancy. This would mean GIRL. I am much sicker this go around compared to my first pregnancy.

Chinese gender chart

It says BOY.

The Even/Odd Mayan system – Legend has it that the Mayans determined a baby’s sex by looking at the mother’s age at conception and the year of conception. If both are even or odd, it’s a girl. If one’s even and one’s odd, it’s a boy.

We conceived in 2016 and I am 31. So that would mean BOY.

So out of these seven tests: BOY gets 4. GIRL gets 3.

We will soon know! My husband and I find out today, but we aren’t sharing with our friends and family until this weekend. So keep an eye out for my next blog post early next week!!

You can click here to catch up on previous posts.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.