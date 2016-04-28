'Love Your Melon' comes to Sikeston to surprise 2 kids fighting cancer

Family, friends and the students from Southeast Missouri State University Love Your Melon chapter surprised both Jorgia Aters and Marshall Pullen. (Source: KFVS)

It’s National Superhero Day!

Southeast Missouri State University students with the "Love Your Melon" organization dressed as superheroes to visit kids in Sikeston battling cancer.

The students helped surprise two Sikeston kids as part of the LYM movement, to bring a hat to every child battling cancer in America.

On Thursday, a room full of friends and family anxiously awaited to surprise Marshall Pullen and Jorgia Aters.

“I think it is important to make them feel like they are superheroes, they are important and that they are admired by the community,” Michaela Redohl from SEMO’s LYM chapter.

“It really goes to show how much people do care and I’ve just been amazed by the community support we have received,” said Mashall’s mom, Stephanie Pullen.

Jorgia and Marshall received theirs, as well as the knowledge that they have the support of an entire community.

“He understands everything that is going on. He may not be able to verbalize sometimes how he feels, but you can tell by his reactions that he is very excited,” said Marshall’s dad, Derrick Pullen.

“It was just amazing. All of the support is really amazing for me and Marshall and I definitely think that is what gets us through the battle,” said Jorgia Aters.

Because cancer is their fight, everyone in this room knows Jorgia and Marshall are the real superheroes.

“Jeogria is so strong and she is like the best person and doing this for her brings everyone so much joy,” said Emma Piepenbrok, Ater’s friend.

For every hat sold, a child battling cancer gets one of their own.

