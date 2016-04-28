Marion, IL man sentenced to prison for possessing, intending to sell methamphetamine

A Williamson County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to intending to sell methamphetamine.

Authorities say that on August 1, 2015, troopers with the Illinois State Police responded to a three-car accident on Route 45 in Saline County.

During the investigation, authorities found eight bags of what they believed to be methamphetamine (later confirmed), as well as $3,813 in cash.

Based on the amount of drugs found, plus the cash and the experience in dealing with drug trafficking, troopers arrested Brian S. Barringer, 44, of Marion, Illinois.

Barringer was charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Barringer was sentenced in a Saline County court to ten years in prison with three years of mandatory supervised release, as well as a fine of $4,000.

