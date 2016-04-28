Housing manufacturer opening facility in Marshall Co. KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Housing manufacturer opening facility in Marshall Co. KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has announced home manufacturer Champion Home Builders Inc. will invest $6.3 million in a production facility in Benton, creating up to 150 jobs.

“We are pleased to welcome Champion Home Builders to the Commonwealth and are excited about the opportunity to create 150 jobs for hard-working Kentuckians in Benton,” Gov. Bevin said. 

“This location will allow Champion to utilize the logistics and distribution advantages that make Kentucky an ideal home for manufacturers. We are excited to see this kind of growth. This is a great day for western Kentucky and the state.”

Champion plans to lease a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Venture Lane in Benton.

Company leaders plan to install state-of-the-art home-building equipment and refurbish existing equipment, such as scaffolds, cranes and bridges.

Champion will then begin production of manufactured homes for distribution to retailers in Kentucky and other states.

“Kentucky brands itself as a place of unbridled spirit, and that kind of positive attitude really attracted us,” said Keith Anderson, CEO of Champion Home Builders Inc. “It conveys a strength of character we believe will help us continue to create remarkable homes for remarkable people.”

Anderson acknowledged the role Champion’s history in neighboring Tennessee played in the company’s decision.

“Our decades-long presence in west Tennessee has benefited from the strong workforce there and we fully expect that to be the case in Kentucky, as well. In fact, access to so much skilled labor in the Benton area was a major factor in our decision to open new operations here. The future’s looking bright for Champion and Kentucky alike.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $2.25 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets. 

In addition, Champion can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:17:51 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-04-30 02:09:15 GMT
    (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...

    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

    •   
Powered by Frankly