Housing manufacturer opening facility in Marshall Co. KY

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has announced home manufacturer Champion Home Builders Inc. will invest $6.3 million in a production facility in Benton, creating up to 150 jobs.

“We are pleased to welcome Champion Home Builders to the Commonwealth and are excited about the opportunity to create 150 jobs for hard-working Kentuckians in Benton,” Gov. Bevin said.

“This location will allow Champion to utilize the logistics and distribution advantages that make Kentucky an ideal home for manufacturers. We are excited to see this kind of growth. This is a great day for western Kentucky and the state.”

Champion plans to lease a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Venture Lane in Benton.

Company leaders plan to install state-of-the-art home-building equipment and refurbish existing equipment, such as scaffolds, cranes and bridges.

Champion will then begin production of manufactured homes for distribution to retailers in Kentucky and other states.

“Kentucky brands itself as a place of unbridled spirit, and that kind of positive attitude really attracted us,” said Keith Anderson, CEO of Champion Home Builders Inc. “It conveys a strength of character we believe will help us continue to create remarkable homes for remarkable people.”

Anderson acknowledged the role Champion’s history in neighboring Tennessee played in the company’s decision.

“Our decades-long presence in west Tennessee has benefited from the strong workforce there and we fully expect that to be the case in Kentucky, as well. In fact, access to so much skilled labor in the Benton area was a major factor in our decision to open new operations here. The future’s looking bright for Champion and Kentucky alike.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $2.25 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

In addition, Champion can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network.

