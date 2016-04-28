Redhawks Racers set for series in Cape Girardeau, MO

Southeast Missouri State will welcome Murray State to Cape Girardeau beginning on Thursday, April 28.

The three-game series was moved up a day with the threat of rain in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

The Redhawks currently hold down the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference.

SEMO sports an 18-3 record in conference play while the Racers come in at 9-9.

The three games series will be played over three days.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.