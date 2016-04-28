Redhawks Racers set for series in Cape Girardeau, MO

Southeast Missouri State will welcome Murray State to Cape Girardeau beginning on Thursday, April 28.
The three-game series was moved up a day with the threat of rain in Cape Girardeau this weekend.
The Redhawks currently hold down the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference.
SEMO sports an 18-3 record in conference play while the Racers come in at 9-9.
The three games series will be played over three days.
