Heartland Pets featuring Marissa and Jazzy, 4/28

Heartland Pets was a double feature for the week of April 28.

Sisters Marissa and Jazzy are looking for a forever home. They are currently at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.

According to Kelley McGowan with the Humane Society, both dogs are heartworm positive. She chose to feature the sisters because April is Heartworm Awareness Month.

Both dogs are two years old, and are said to be very friendly and great with children.

McGowan says even if you can’t adopt a pet, you can always sponsor any shelter animal’s medical treatment to help them find a family.

If you’re interested in Marissa or Jazzy, contact the Humane Society at (573) 334-5837. You can also find them on Facebook by clicking here.

