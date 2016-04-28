Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, April 28 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, April 28

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
Good afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s going on in your world today.

KENTUCKY GOLDEN ALERT: Police in Kentucky are searching for a 76-year-old woman and her two adult children who have special needs. Sandra Webster, Robert George Janicki, and Patricia Ann Janicki were last seen on Monday. They may be driving a silver 2007 Dodge Caravan with Michigan license plates. CLICK HERE to see their photos, and be sure to share the story online.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm and dry afternoon is expected Thursday evening, with things cooling off for Friday. Meanwhile, it looks like rain could return this weekend. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

SAN BERNARDINO ARRESTS: The FBI has arrested three people in California, including the brother of one of the San Bernardino shooters. CLICK HERE for more details.

PRINCE DEATH INVESTIGATION: Prescription drugs are now the focus of Prince’s death investigation. Multiple sources say that painkillers were with the singer when he was found dead last week. CLICK HERE for the latest.

SNEAK PEEK: Here’s a quick glance at what’s in store on KFVS throughout the day:

  • Possible extensions to Interstate 57
  • Sikeston’s Superhero Day
  • Kids and alcohol dangers: Is even one sip too much?
  • IL budget woes and public schools: Could it lead to no school?
  • Sewage problems in Mt. Vernon

ICYMI: LOCAL PILOT TRIES FOR NEW RECORD: Paul Salmon took off from Cape Girardeau today in a gyrocopter. He plans to fly it straight to a new world record. CLICK HERE for the story.

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6, and 10, and on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:17:51 GMT
    Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

