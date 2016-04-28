Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, April 28

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s going on in your world today.

KENTUCKY GOLDEN ALERT: Police in Kentucky are searching for a 76-year-old woman and her two adult children who have special needs. Sandra Webster, Robert George Janicki, and Patricia Ann Janicki were last seen on Monday. They may be driving a silver 2007 Dodge Caravan with Michigan license plates. CLICK HERE to see their photos, and be sure to share the story online.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm and dry afternoon is expected Thursday evening, with things cooling off for Friday. Meanwhile, it looks like rain could return this weekend. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

SAN BERNARDINO ARRESTS: The FBI has arrested three people in California, including the brother of one of the San Bernardino shooters. CLICK HERE for more details.

PRINCE DEATH INVESTIGATION: Prescription drugs are now the focus of Prince’s death investigation. Multiple sources say that painkillers were with the singer when he was found dead last week. CLICK HERE for the latest.

SNEAK PEEK: Here’s a quick glance at what’s in store on KFVS throughout the day:

Possible extensions to Interstate 57

Sikeston’s Superhero Day

Kids and alcohol dangers: Is even one sip too much?

IL budget woes and public schools: Could it lead to no school?

Sewage problems in Mt. Vernon

ICYMI: LOCAL PILOT TRIES FOR NEW RECORD: Paul Salmon took off from Cape Girardeau today in a gyrocopter. He plans to fly it straight to a new world record. CLICK HERE for the story.

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6, and 10, and on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).