Dexter PD cancels car seat checkup event April 30

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Dexter Police Department announced it is canceling the car seat checkup event that was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30.

The event was going to be at the First Baptist Church parking lot.

Police say it has been rescheduled at a later date.

If you have any car seat questions or needs, you can contact the police department and talk to Lieutenant Benton or Officer Donner. They will arrange a time to meet with you.

