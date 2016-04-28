Marble Hill partners with Missouri Department of Conservation to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marble Hill partners with Missouri Department of Conservation to manage Pellegrino Lake

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the City of Marble Hill have recently partnered to provide quality fishing opportunities at Pellegrino Lake, a 2-acre lake situated in Pellegrino Park in Marble Hill. 

A grand opening for the lake is scheduled May 21 from 8 a.m. to noon, where MDC biologists will teach casting, knot tying and other fishing skills.

Jason Crites, MDC fisheries management biologist, is tasked with managing Pellegrino Lake’s fish populations.

“Summer is fast approaching, so we want to do our part to make sure people in Marble Hill have a quality fishing opportunity right there close to home,” Crites said.

Don James, Marble Hill’s city administrator, said he’s pleased to be working with the Missouri Department of Conservation on a project that will benefit the community as a whole, not just the lake.

“As city administrator, I see this cooperation as something that will be a great benefit to our city by bringing people into town to fish at the lake and enjoy the park,” James said.

James and Crites invite the community to attend the grand opening.

Maria Pellegrino Park is a municipal park in the western portion of Marble Hill on Highway 34.

It’s the largest of the five parks in the city. The park was founded by Frank P. Pellegrino and is named in honor of his mother, Maria Pellegrino.

