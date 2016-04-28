Sheriff: "Punks" destroy property in Jefferson Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: "Punks" destroy property in Jefferson Co.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Roberto Roman (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) Roberto Roman (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
Jessie Johnson (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) Jessie Johnson (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Jefferson County Sheriff Travis Allen is calling two men "punks" after they allegedly destroyed property using an ATV.

According to the sheriff's office, Roberto Roman and Jessie Johnson were arrested early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office reports deputies were dispatched to the area of Game Farm Road for a report of an ATV running through people's yards and trespassing on Illinois Department of Natural Resource property.

Damage was done to a pond near the IDNR operated Emmerson Game Farm. Site superintendent Pat Conley said he's maintained the property for 20 years and he's upset someone would cause damage.

“People come out here to enjoy a pretty area. To enjoy fishing and that kind of thing," Conley said. "People that do this have no respect or no courtesy. They intentionally target, it seems, areas where people like to be. And all they do is ruin it for everyone.”

Deputies located the ATV on Taft Lane and then took both men into custody.

“These types of criminals are some of the worst kind," Sheriff Allen said. "They have no respect for other people’s property just so they can have a good time. We all work too hard to have our things destroyed by a couple of punks. I hope these two get not only time in jail but are court ordered to pay for the victim’s damaged property. I would like to thank my deputies for their quick response and apprehending these criminals.”

Roman and Johnson were booked at the Jefferson County Justice Center and later posted bond.

Both men face charges for criminal trespass, criminal damage, unlawful operation of an ATV on the roadway, and driving revoked.

