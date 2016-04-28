MISSING! Golden Alert issued for woman and 2 children with special needs

Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert for three people in Madison County, Kentucky who haven't been seen since Monday, April 25.

Investigators are searching for Sandra Webster, 76, and her two children who have special needs.

The three were last seen at 8 p.m. on Monday and were reported missing on Tuesday, April 26.

Police say Webster and her two children, 49-year-old Robert George Janicki and 54-year-old Patricia Ann Janicki, might be traveling in a silver 2007 Dodge Caravan with Michigan license plates. The license plate number is: 2J0423.

Webster is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has white and red hair, blue eyes, and has a fair complexion. Sandra requires medication and was reported to be in a confused state of mind.

Robert George Janicki is described as a 5-foot 8-inch tall man that weights about 130 pounds. Robert has brown hair, blue eyes, thin build, with a light complexion. Robert has cerebral palsy and limited speech due to missing teeth.

Patricia Ann Janicki is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Patricia has brown hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, medium build and is missing teeth. Patricia Janicki is reported to be Autistic and to suffer seizures.

Anyone with information in regards to these missing persons is asked to contact Madison County Sheriff Deputy Paul Lay at (859) 623-1511 or Madison County 911 at (859) 624-4772.

