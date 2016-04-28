This week in country music: 2001 Dixie Chicks & Chesney

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and check the country music scene from this week in 2001.

Fifteen years ago, Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had the Dixie Chicks at number five with If I Fall You're Going Down With Me.

In the number four spot was Don't Happen Twice by Kenny Chesney.

Holding down the number three position was Jessica Andrews with Who I Am.

Travis Tritt was at number two with It's a Great Day to be Alive. It's one of Tritt's best known songs and is often referred to as the "Sunny Single".

And the final week of April 2001 had Brooks and Dunn in the top spot. Ain't Nothing 'Bout You was a departure from the duo's honky tonk style. It spent six weeks at number one and Billboard ranked it as the top country hit of the year.

