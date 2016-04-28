April 29 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April 29 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of actresses who starred in Batman movies.

She starred as Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin, probably a role she'd rather forget.  But she won critical praise for her roles in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill. Uma Thurman is 46 today.

She starred opposite Al Pacino in Scarface. You may remember her as Catwoman in Batman Returns.  Her other movies include: Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys, What Lies Beneath and many many others.  Michelle Pfeiffer is 58 today,

Also on the birthday list a highly acclaimed actor who has won three Best Actor Oscars for roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.  He's also starred in Gangs of New York and The Last of the Mohicans. Daniel Day-Lewis is 59 today.

She's the actress who played Jan on the TV series The Brady Bunch. Eve Plumb is 58 today.

He's a stand-up comedian who played himself in TV's top sitcom of the 1990's. You remember Seinfeld.  The show's co-creator and star, Jerry Seinfeld is 62 today.

He's a legendary county music singer-songwriter who's responsible for some of the biggest hits of all time including: Hello Walls, Crazy, On the Road Again, Poncho and Lefty and many many more. Earlier this month he performed at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Willie Nelson is 83 today.

