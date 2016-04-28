FIRST ALERT: Rain is gone, grab the sunscreen and sunglasses for - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Rain is gone, grab the sunscreen and sunglasses for today

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Matt Fluegge/KFVS) (Source: Matt Fluegge/KFVS)

It is Thursday, April 28, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Storms overnight should be clearing out by the time you wake up this Thursday morning. As you head out the door, you likely won’t even need a jacket, with low temps near 60. The rest of the day looks very nice, with sunny skies, less humidity and mild temps. FIRST ALERT: More storms move in Friday night and should last through the weekend.

Making Headlines:

Traumatic consequence: School officials in Illinois are worried that lawmakers' nearly yearlong fight over a state budget could spill into summer and force some districts to close their doors in the fall.

Help wanted: A burglary is under investigation in Marion after suspect broke into Longfellow Elementary School. The suspect allegedly stole computers and tablets.

Under investigation:  A 7-year-old girl was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a Franklin County, Missouri home. Police suspect the mother might have been involved in the shooting.

More assistance: The Department of Education has launched a new website to help people with student loans find a repayment option that best suits their needs.

