New Releases: ‘Keanu,’ ‘Mother’s Day’ and ‘Ratchet & Clank’

The fifth and final weekend of April brings three new releases into the busy domestic market.

The widest of the releases belong to the New Line Cinema produced Keanu from the writers of cult-favorite Comedy Central series Key and Peele and longtime directing partner Peter Atencio.

Two friends embark on a madcap scheme to retrieve a stolen kitten from a dangerous street gang by posing as equally dangerous drug dealers.

Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Nia Long, Will Forte, Luis Cuzmán, and Method Man star in this farcical action/comedy.

Keanu is rated R for violence, language throughout, drug use and sexuality/nudity; with a run time of 98 minutes.

Following in his trend of holiday themed movies, famed romantic comedy director Garry Marshall’s newest film Mother’s Day hits theaters.

As with 2010’s Valentine’s Day and 2011’s New Year’s Eve, the film follows multiple independent storylines as they all share the same theme of Mother’s Day.

Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Timothy Oliphant, Jason Sudeikis, Margo Martindale and many more star in this jam-packed drama/comedy.

Mother's Day is rated PG-13 for language and some suggestive material; with a run time of 118 minutes.

The last wide release of the week belongs to the adaptation of the successful Sony PlayStation game series Ratchet & Clank.

The story centers around the mechanic Ratchet as he finds the robot Clank, thrusting him into a perilous adventure to save the galaxy from the nefarious Chairman Drek.

James Arnold Taylor, David Kaye, Jim Ward, Rosario Dawson, Paul Giamatti, John Goodman, and Sylvester Stallone star in this animated action/comedy.

Ratchet & Clank is rated PG for action and some rude humor; with a run time of 94 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Keanu 2,600+

Mother’s Day 3,035

Ratchet & Clank 2,891



The first weekend of May kicks off the summer season with only one new release, but it could very well be the largest opening film of the year.

Blasting into theaters is the highly anticipated Captain America: Civil War from Marvel and Disney.

After the traumatic events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America and Iron Man find themselves on opposing sides as the two battle over the idea of government intervention on the behalf of superhero actions and accountability.

