Flower Show coming to Paducah

A unique flower show, inspired by art and nature, will open on Thursday, May 5 in Paducah.

The show will highlight the renovated art building at the Paducah School of Art and Design's building in LowerTown Paducah, while bringing awareness about gardening in western Kentucky.

This year's theme is "Art in Bloom."

It will feature local artist works, flower show exhibits and showcase the school's new 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street.

The show is open to the public and admission is free.

In addition to the exhibits, pots, vessels, vases, plantings and flowers will be for sale.

Every two years the Paducah Garden Club sponsors a flower show with different themes.

