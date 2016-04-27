Ribbon cutting scheduled for new walking path in Jackson Co., IL

If you like to discover new places to exercise, head over to the University Mall in Carbondale on Saturday and watch the ceremonial opening of a new path.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on April 30 at 1 p.m. in front of the mall on East Main Street, followed by a walk along the route to see all that it has to offer.

The multi-use path gives folks a safe place to exercise and a way to commute to many of the local shopping sites and restaurants.

The project is the brainchild of the Jackson County Healthy Communities Coalition.

