Burglar at school in Marion, IL steals electronics, damages property

The Marion Longfellow School in Marion, Illinois had a burglary occur in the morning hours of Sunday, April 24.

Surveillance video revealed an unidentified suspect entering the office area, causing damage to the door and office window.

Electronic items including - Dell laptop computers and Samsung tablets - were stolen from different rooms.

The suspect was caught on surveillance wearing a hooded sweat shirt with lettering on the front and carrying a backpack.

The Marion Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect from anyone that may know of a person(s) who has acquired such items recently, and ask that that may have information regarding this incident to please contact the Marion Police Department at (618)-993-2124 or your local enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.