Safe driving tips for Motorcycle Awareness Month

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to make sure that the state's roads and highways are safe for hog enthusiasts. 

The coalition's executive committee chair, Bill Whitfield, said last year alone around 11 percent of traffic deaths in Missouri involved a motorcycle, totaling in 92 motorcycle-related fatalities. 

He said this year the Coalition is looking to decrease that number by reminding drivers of the laws relating to motorcycles on the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds drivers to always allow motorcycles the full width of a lane, to signal when merging or changing lanes, to check mirrors and blind spots, and to never drive while distracted or impaired in any way.

Meanwhile, motorcyclists can be safer on the road by wearing appropriate gear as well as bright clothing or reflective tape, obeying all traffic laws, drive in the middle of the lane to increase visibility to other drivers, and of course to never drive while distracted or impaired. 

You can find more information on Motorcycle Awareness Month as well as more tips and tricks to keeping yourself and others safe on Missouri's roadways by visiting http://savemolives.com/

