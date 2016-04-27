Cape Girardeau pilot sets sights on world records

A Cape Girardeau aviator with a knack for setting national records is lifting off Thursday, April 28 in hopes of setting another.

Cape Girardeau emergency-room-physician-turned-helicopter-pilot Paul Salmon plans to leave Cape Girardeau, Missouri. for Longview, Texas. at 7 a.m on Thursday.

Salmon will be attempting to fly his gyrocopter more than 850 miles to Longview and back without landing.

If the 12 hour non-stop flight is successful, Salmon said he will break two world records, adding to his existing pile of nine national titles.

“It’s a lot of fun, just to see if you can do it or not,” Salmon said the day before the trip. “You’re doing a lot of math while you’re going, seeing if you’re actually going to be able to get there and get back…Getting there isn’t the trouble though, getting back is where the challenge is.”

To cover such long distances, Salmon uses a light gyroplane built in Perryville, Missouri in combination with removable fuel bladders which effectively triple the craft’s range.

A number of Salmon’s national titles are pending worldwide certification, which will promote the titles to world records, as well.

To track Paul's progress during the trip, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.