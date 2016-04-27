ISP respond to 3-vehicle crash involving semi

The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound at mile marker 63 in Franklin County, Illinois on Wednesday, April 27.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the crash occurred around noon Wednesday. All three vehicles were driving north bound. The driver of the Ford truck, identified as Douglas E. Borders, 61, of East Saint Louis, Illinois, was in front of a Ford van, driven by Loren N. McPhail, 20, of Zeigler, Illinois.

Both vehicles were being followed by a tractor trailer, driven by Rodolfo Minero Avelar, 44, of Federal Way, Washington.

Both Borders and McPhail slowed their vehicles due to heavy traffic ahead.

Avelar did not reduce his speed, and struck the rear end of McPhail's van. The impact caused the van to toll over multiple times, coming to a rest on its top in the northbound lanes.

Avelar also ended up hitting Borders' truck.

Both McPhail's and Borders' vehicles had to be towed from the scene

McPhail was transported to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Borders was uninjured, but a passenger in Borders' vehicle was taken to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Avelar was uninjured.

He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The northbound lane of I-57 was closed for approximately one hour for crash investigation and scene.

cleanup.