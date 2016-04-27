Cape Girardeau fire hydrant testing to begin May 1

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will begin testing fire hydrants on Sunday, May 1.

The testing is expected to be completed by Tuesday, May 31.

Annual fire hydrant testing takes place 5/1-5/31 in Cape Girardeau https://t.co/9j369RWFl7 pic.twitter.com/1sMqYietKk — Cape Fire Department (@CapeFD) April 26, 2016

According to a post on the city's website, during the testing residents may notice a decrease in water pressure and a discoloration in their water.

For those who see a change in water color, the city recommends running a continuous stream of water for about one minute. Drops in water pressure are expected to be minimal and should only last for a few minutes.

There are about 2,400 fire hydrants in Cape Girardeau.

The fire department tests half of them every year to make sure every hydrant is inspected on a two-year rotation.

