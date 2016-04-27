SIU Carbondale students stage sit-in protest calling for new professor

Students at SIU Carbondale staged a sit-in protest inside the chancellor’s office calling for the hire of an African American Studies and African Philosophy professor.

The demonstrators read the following statement aloud inside the chancellor's office Wednesday:

“We the concerned students of Southern Illinois University Carbondale demand the immediate reinstatement of the hire for African American and Africana philosophy."

During the Illinois budget deadlock, the university has had to make difficult decisions, including hiring freezes.

Students Johnathan Flowers said the university included a position they consider is vital to the university’s mission of diversity and inclusiveness.

“It communicates the tools to address the systemic and institutional racism not only on our campus but in society at large," Flowers said.

Students will be sitting in the chancellor’s office in protest during the mornings through Friday.

