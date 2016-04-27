MO man finds giant morel mushroom

Check out some of these morel mushrooms found all over the Heartland!

It's morel hunting time. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, morels are popping up all around Missouri.

On the hunt for morels

A man in Washington County, Missouri found a giant morel mushroom.

Charlie Ware found the mushroom on Sunday, April 24 while turkey hunting.

The Missouri Department of Conservation measured the mushroom.

They say it was 12 inches tall and the cap measured 13 inches in circumference.

When asked what they plan to do with it, Charlie Ware's wife, Sarah, said they were going to fry it up and eat it for their son Alex's birthday.

According to the MDC, early spring is the perfect time for morel hunting. They say they have a short, specific growing season of just several weeks in spring.

