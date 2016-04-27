Nearly a thousand students get hands-on farming education

More than 900 third grade students in southeast Missouri came out to get some hands-on education about farming on Wednesday. April 27.

Whether it be bees, levees, produce, meats, tractor equipment and more, these kids learned it all.

"We start out with beef, swines, soybeans, corn, dairy," Butch Meier, Chairman of SEMO Cattleman's Farm Day, said. "We also have stops on the conservation and forestry because they're all inner related to agriculture in our areas.

Students came in bus after bus to the Flickerwood arena in Cape Girardeau County for the 21st Annual Farm day.

There was about nine stations where students learned about different aspects of farming and even got to get some hands on experience and see some livestock and other animals.

Teachers at the event said this was very beneficial for the students in that it can help young people understand that not all food comes from the grocery store.

"I think it will kind of make them understand more about where the food comes from," Oak Ridge third grade teacher Megan Penrod said. "They don't just go to the grocery store and just see it there on the shelves, they see it behind the scenes. And with coming from the rural community that we're in, we have a lot of farmers there so they may be able to apply it later on in life as well."

Schools that participated were from Jackson, Perryville, Oak Ridge, Altenburg and more.

