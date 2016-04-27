Murphysboro man arrested on weapons, assault charges

The Murphysboro Police Department is reporting a Murphysboro man has been arrested on weapons and assault charges on Wednesday, April 27.

Police were dispatched to the corner of 12th Street and Hanson Street around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call in which the caller reported an older white male threatening another individual with a shotgun.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers learned that a possible road rage incident took place on Walnut Street in Murphysboro. The drivers of both vehicles stopped at the corner of 12th and Hanson Street, when one driver got a shotgun and began threatening the other driver.

He then fled the scene.

Officers found the suspect a little while later and identified the driver as James Kirby, 71 of Murphysboro.

Kirby was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618)-684-2121. You may also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crime Stoppers tip line at (618)-687-2677 or the Carbondale/SIU anonymous tip line at (618)-549-2677.

