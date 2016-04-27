Pinckneyville event collects hundreds of pounds of food for Perry Co., IL families

Hundreds of families got a little help making ends meet in Perry County, Illinois on Wednesday, April 27.

The St. Louis-area food bank and "Least of the Brethren Ministry" teamed up to give away 200 vouchers and hundreds of pounds of food.

Volunteers even loaded it directly in their car for those who benefited.

Organizers say every little bit helps.

"In Pinckneyville, in southern Illinois, the kids are going to bed here hungry. It's a real deal," George Culley with the ministry said. "Food is expensive nowadays. Can goods, meat is expensive, the produce. The grocery store today, nothing is cheap, everything is high."

The St. Louis-area food bank serves 26 counties both in Missouri and Illinois.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.