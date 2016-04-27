How to take a home inventory before severe weather season

Severe weather is going to be a pretty common thing this time a year and it's something that can strike at any time.

That is why it's important to be prepared.

This might surprise you, but according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, half of Americans don't have a home inventory.

That's a problem for one insurance agent because most people would struggle to come up with an accurate list of everything they own from memory, making the insurance claim process difficult.

One thing you can do to prepare for a natural disaster is to create a home inventory.

Cathy Fowler, an insurance agent, said although most homeowners hold insurance policies, many never complete their home inventories, a step that eases the post disaster recovery.

Fowler said creating a home inventory today could mean less problems and stress tomorrow.

"You want back your belongings, you want back your home and the things that you had as they were, and it is never going to be the same," Cathy Fowler said. "But that is the biggest reason to do that, you don't want to cut yourself short."

So here's how to do it.

Take photos. Use your camera phone to take pictures of each room, down to the drawers and closets.

Know what to log. While you'll want to chronicle everything, you can lump small items into categories, like "dishes" or "spatulas."

Keep a copy off-site, in either a bank safe-deposit box or the cloud. Update it regularly.

But logging everything is just half the battle: You'll need to update your list at least yearly, or whenever you make a large purchase.

