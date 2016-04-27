MDC to study 84-pound bighead carp caught in Mississippi River

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is keeping an 84-pound, invasive carp that was caught in the Mississippi River for studying and research purposes.

The 84-pound bighead carp was caught by MDC staff while conducting paddlefish research on the Mississippi River. The invasive fish was kept to examine its age, reproductive health and diet.

The huge fish shows why other native fish are having such a big problem when comes to competing for resources against these abundant, and sometimes huge, invasive species.

You can earn more about invasive animals and the problems they cause by clicking here.

