SEMO vs. Murray baseball series to begin 4/28

Due to possible weather in the area, SEMO Head Baseball Coach Steve Bieser announced the series against Murray State University will begin on Thursday, April 28.

The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Capaha Field.

Friday's game will also begin at 6 p.m.

He said it will run through Saturday, which will begin at 3 p.m.

