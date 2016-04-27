Paducah man arrested, facing marijuana trafficking charges

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Paducah man on an outstanding drug warrant on Wednesday afternoon.

On April 1, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and the Paducah Police Department executed a search warrant at 1107 Greer Street in Paducah.

During the investigation, detectives seized two cell phones, rifle ammunition, $2,874 in US currency (suspected to be proceeds of illegal drug sales) and more than two pounds of marijuana.

Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for Deante Brown, 23, of Paducah, for one count of trafficking in marijuana 8 oz to 5 lbs - second or subsequent offense.

Brown was found and arrested at a Paducah business at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Brown has two prior felony convictions for trafficking in controlled substance within 1,000 yards of a school.

