SIUC’s Morris Library to host 'Dawgs Meet Dogs' event to helps students fight stress of final exams

SIUC's Morris Library will be hosting a "Dawgs Meet Dogs" event to help students deal with the stress of final exam preparation.

Therapy/service dogs from Supporting Independence through Teamwork (SI) Service Dogs in Ava, Illinois will be on the university's campus Thursday, May 5 and Friday, 6.

The trained service dogs will be on the lawn near the north entrance to the library from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m on both days.

They will be there so students, staff, faculty and community members can come by and play or interact or play with them.

The sessions are open to everyone, despite being designed to provide a relaxing, fun way for students to unwind from the stress that comes along with preparing for final exams.

Saluki Service Dawgs, a registered student organization that will have members on hand to help with the dogs, is a co-sponsor of "Dawgs Meet Dogs".

The dogs are specially trained and tested to make sure they are ready to work in public situations, like ones such as this.

They are routinely exposed to similar scenarios and evaluated to assure that their temperament and skills are suitable for dealing with crowds of people.

For more information, contact the co-interim dean of Library Affairs, Howard Carter at 618-453-2522 or this email.

