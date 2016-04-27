Astroturf installed at Southeast's intramural, club team fields

Astroturf was being installed on Wednesday, April 27 at the fields where Southeast Missouri State University's intramural and club teams play.

According to Ann Hayes, news bureau director at Southeast, improvements include the astroturf are being made to the fields.

She said intramural sports played at the location include ultimate frisbee, flag football, soccer, softball and cricket. Club teams that play there include baseball, soccer and cricket.

The fields are located on North Sprigg Street, near Bertling Street.

Hayes said Southeast's Recreation Services is funding the removal of the existing fields and installation of synthetic turf to both the Sprigg Street field and the Bertling field.

She said Byrne & Jones of St. Louis is the general contractor for the project.

