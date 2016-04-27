Jackson PD searching for man suspected of stealing phone from Walmart customer

The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a theft on April 26, 2016 at Walmart.

Authorities say a woman was paying for her items at the self-checkout line when she set her phone down and exited the store.

Officers reviewed the in-store surveillance video which shows a black male with a partially grey beard, wearing a camouflage ball hat, light colored t-shirt with a Pepsi logo on the upper left front and “celebrity” written down the right front of the shirt speaking with the woman.

The video shows the man standing behind the victim, and then grabbing the phone and placing it in his pocket.

The man left Walmart driving a dark blue Dodge Dakota crew cab truck with a red gas can and black tool box in the bed.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the subject, please contact Sergeant Toby Freeman (tfreeman@jacksonpd.org) or Officer John Reyna (jreyna@jacksonpd.org) at 573-243-3151.

