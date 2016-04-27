SIU Carbondale students fight hate with love and chalk

Students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have launched a campaign in an effort to unite the campus community with chalk.

The movement went viral when the SIUC Department of Public Safety tweeted “More of this please, and Thank you” with an attached incident report.

“SIU DPS observed three subjects using chalk to write on the sidewalk, while conducting a patrol of Faner Hall,” the report wrote. “[Students] were writing quotes on the sidewalk referencing love. No criminal activity was afoot and officers cleared without incident.”

SIUC students Alex Bertrand and Kelsey Smith has claimed responsibility for the love-filled messages and the movement he’s calling “Make SIU #ChalkFullOfLove.”

“It is our hopes that we can gain some local coverage to help restore some of the unity on our campus,” Bertrand said in an e-mail.

The movement follows several threatening and racially charged incidents that’s made students question their safety on campus.



Some of the messages written in chalk around campus include:

"Love never fails."

"It is not self-serving."

"It keeps no record"

"It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres."



It’s not the first movement on campus to launch on grounds of student concern. Operation #SalukiVoice was created by student Alex Corn in early April in hopes of creating a safer campus.

