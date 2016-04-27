Special Olympics returns to Poplar Bluff

The Southeast Area spring games of Special Olympics Missouri was held Friday, April 22 at the Poplar Bluff Junior High School, and nearly 250 athletes from close to 20 different schools and other agencies all participated.

According to Development Director Penny Williams, it was the highest participation in recent memory, and she also noted Special Olympics Missouri has partnered with Junior High for nearly 20 years and has been part of the community even longer.

Principal Bob Case was recognized for his continuing support of the organization, along with the Parks and Recreation Department.

Athletes from Senior High, Junior High, Middle School and O’Neal Elementary competed in events including the standing long jump, 100 meter run and 4x100 relay. The PBHS Student Council, along with multiple other agencies, volunteered to help organize the games.

