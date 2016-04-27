Memorial service to be held for fallen IL police officers

Law enforcement officers killed in Illinois in the line of duty will be honored May 5 in Springfield.

The annual ceremony will be held at the Peace Officer Memorial sculpture on the state capitol grounds.

Two officers, deputies in Tazewell and McHenry Counties who were killed last year, will be recognized and their names added to the memorial.

In addition, officers who died on the job in the past will be officially included on the memorial. They include Constable Earl Dixon of the Mounds Police Department, who was shot and killed in 1935.

The day's observance will include a procession of squad cars from around the state and a memorial church service before the actual ceremony.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.