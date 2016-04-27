Carbondale's Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day winners announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale's Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day winners announced

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale held their annual Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day on Saturday, April 26 at Turley Park, where a half-ton of trash and recyclables were cleaned up and picked up off the streets.

The cleanup took place April 16 and was organized by Keep Carbondale Beautiful. At least 160 volunteers came out to a offer a hand,

The bags were then taken to Turley Park, where volunteers from the Rotary Club of Carbondale weighed them in.

Those who collected the most litter of trash and recyclables earned prizes from local restaurants.

  • Nathaniel Berger, individual winner
  • the Ting family, small group winner
  • Kappa Alpha fraternity, medium group winner
  • Cub Scout Pack 37, large group winner.

Keep Carbondale Beautiful Spring Cleanup Day's is part of Keep America Beautiful's nationwide Great American Cleanup.

Special thanks are being given to supporters who made the day possible, Southern Recycling Center, Burris Disposal, Silkworm, the Carbondale Park District and the City of Carbondale's Maintenance and Environmental Services. 

